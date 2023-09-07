Forest Minister Khandre assures strict action if official apathy is proven

The minister said, “The man-animal conflict is on the rise due to decreasing forest cover. Besides, animals get distracted due to the mining activities on the borders of the forest and stray into human habitats. The government has taken steps to construct elephant barricades to prevent the pachyderms from straying. But there is a shortage of rail barricades”.

Rules violation

There are allegations of rules being violated by officials during the operation to capture the wild jumbo, in which Venkatesh was involved. The Forest Department is conducting a probe. If negligence is proved, the erred officials will be suspended with immediate effect and a probe will be ordered, Khandre assured.

The minister also assured an additional compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Venkatesh’s family. A discussion has been held with the Chief Minister and the compensation will be disbursed in a week, he assured. The Forest department has already presented a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased’s family.