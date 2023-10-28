JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Forest officials seize pelt of leopard, deer from house of Shakhadri

The Sri Rama Sene activists had submitted a complaint to forest officials with the photo of previous Shakhadri sitting on the pelt of a tiger.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 18:48 IST

Follow Us

Chikkamagaluru: The forest officials seized pelt of leopard and deer from the house of Shakhadri of Inam Dattatreya Bababudangiri Swamy Dargah Gause Mahiddin Shakhadri.

The Sri Rama Sene activists had submitted a complaint to forest officials with the photo of previous Shakhadri sitting on the pelt of a tiger.

 Accordingly, officials visited the house of Shakadri on Market Road Chikkamagaluru on Friday noon. As none were at home, they waited till the night. Shakhadri was out of station. Finally, the family members opened the door and allowed the officials to carry out search. During the search, they could not find tiger pelt. Instead, there was a pelt of the leopard and deer. Both have been seized. Forest officials said that as Shakhadri was not at home, none have been taken to custody. Legal action will be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 18:48 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT