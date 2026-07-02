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Forest staff, vets rescue wild elephant trapped in rail barricade

The male elephant, aged about 22 years, was exhausted but had not suffered any major injuries.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:52 IST
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Elephant stuck in railway barricade in a village under Muggur Range Forest near Kanakapura.  
Elephant stuck in railway barricade in a village under Muggur Range Forest near Kanakapura.  
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:52 IST
KarnatakaWild Elephant

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