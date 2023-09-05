Forest staffer dies in elephant attack in Kodagu district

The elephant also attacked and injured Murugesh, a carpenter and a resident of Suntikoppa when he was on his way to work on Monday morning. His motorbike was also damaged by the pachyderm. On the way, it also chased another person called Mahesh, a resident of Horuru village. He had a narrow escape by running inside the forest, leaving his motorbike behind. The tusker mangled the vehicle and later made its way into Devarakadu forest.