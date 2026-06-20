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Homeindiakarnataka

Forest watcher injured in elephant attack in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

The injured was identified as Harish, a watcher attached to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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