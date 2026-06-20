Forest watcher injured in elephant attack in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

<p>Narasimharajapura: A forest watcher sustained severe injuries after a wild elephant suddenly attacked him in the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary under the Hebbe Range, which borders Narasimharajapura taluk, on Friday.</p>.<p>The injured was identified as Harish, a watcher attached to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. According to forest department sources, Harish was on a routine patrol inside the sanctuary on Friday afternoon when the jumbo, which had been standing concealed behind trees, unexpectedly charged and struck him with its trunk.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a result, he suffered serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to taluk government hospital where he was given first aid. Later, Harish was shifted to a hospital in Shivamogga.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Prabhu from Taluk hospital said, "Since he sustained severe injuries to the spine and both legs, he was given primary treatment here and later shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for further treatment."</p>