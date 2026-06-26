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Homeindiakarnataka

Former BJP MLA Somashekhar says Minister Shobha Karandlaje responsible for BJP’s woes

The Yeshwanthpur MLA noted that BJP leaders had not asked him and Shivaram Hebbar (another expelled MLA from the BJP) to vote for the saffron party.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:25 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPIndian PoliticsShobha KarandlajeS T Somashekhar

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