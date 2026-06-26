Former BJP MLA Somashekhar says Minister Shobha Karandlaje responsible for BJP’s woes

<p>Bengaluru: Expelled BJP MLA from Yeshwanthpur S T Somashekhar on Thursday claimed that Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje was responsible for the dissidence and cross-voting within the BJP.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said: “Shobha is responsible for all these problems in the BJP. Shobha madam neither likes R Ashoka nor Vijayendra. She is responsible for targeting them and creating chaos in the BJP. She is the one who is responsible for maligning Ashoka and Vijayendra.”</p><p> Incidentally, Somashekhar (then in the Congress) had unsuccessfully contested against Shobha from the Yeshwanthpur constituency in 2008.</p>.Shobha Karandlaje seeks probe into GBA Solid Waste Management tender .<p>The Yeshwanthpur MLA noted that BJP leaders had not asked him and Shivaram Hebbar (another expelled MLA from the BJP) to vote for the saffron party.</p>.<p>“The chief minister called us, said he would give grants to our constituency, has given grants, I have voted and am saying openly. If they have the capacity, let them find out (who cross voted).” </p>.<p><strong>Vijayendra to visit Dharmasthala</strong></p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who had proposed to hold BJP Legislature Party (BLP) meeting in Dharmasthala, has decided to go to the temple town on his own. He is scheduled to arrive at Dharmasthala on Friday morning.</p>.<p>Even as Vijayendra is travelling alone, speculation is rife whether the visit has anything to do with the cross-voting fiasco during the June 18 MLC elections.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka stated that the plan to have a BLP meeting in Dharmasthala had been cancelled.</p>