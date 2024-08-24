Former head of Mysuru's CITB urges 'cleansing MUDA' to help 84,000 site applicants

Mysuru: Former chairman of the erstwhile Mysuru City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) D Madegowda has written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to cleanse Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the present form of CITB, to help 84,000 applicants, who are waiting for allotment of sites.
In the letter, Madegowda has mentioned that the massive public meetings, by both Congress and BJP-JD(S) alliance partners, in Mysuru, has not helped the 84,000 applicants, waiting for a site from MUDA. “Thus, Siddaramaiah, should use the allegations of ‘misuse of power’ or ‘nepotism’, against him, as an opportunity, to cleanse the system in MUDA and help common people of Mysuru, his hometown,” he said.
Still socialist
He has said that he knows Siddaramaiah since 50 years, including his 42-year political career and two terms as chief minister. “Even though some allege that ‘samajavadi’ (socialist) Siddaramaiah has changed to ‘majavadi’ (one who seeks pleasure), I still trust that you are a socialist and care for the needy. Fortunately, for the people of Mysuru, you have become CM for a second term. It has been turbulent since the beginning of the current term, especially due to the allocation of 14 sites by MUDA to your wife. But, turn this issue into an opportunity, to serve the people of Mysuru, by cleansing MUDA,” he said.
As you have already declared that 2023 poll is your last election, you should do something that will make you immortal. Besides, if you cleanse MUDA, that will also cleanse the stain on your honesty and integrity in public life. Eligible applicants should get sites and MUDA should also grow to serve Mysuru city and its people,” the letter reads.
Justice for all
Madegowda has said, all scams in MUDA, so far, should be probed and justice done to the victims, while violators should be punished. “Rules should be formulated to make MUDA a people-friendly agency. The rules should be applicable to all other urban development authorities and civic agencies, including Bengaluru Development Authority. You are capable of taking strict action against land-grabbers,” he said.
Madegowda has recalled that he could distribute over 38,000 sites and houses under ‘Ashamandira’ scheme, when he was CITB chairman. “In the year 1987-88, over 20,000 people from economically backward classes were provided 20X30 sites for just Rs 1,600. Then Urban Development minister M Chandrashekar asked other urban agencies to replicate Ashamandira, to benefit common people. Unfortunately, Ashamandira was stopped after the dismissal of the Janata Party government, led by S R Bommai, on April 21, 1989,” he has recalled.
Published 24 August 2024, 14:57 IST