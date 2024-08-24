Former head of Mysuru's CITB urges 'cleansing MUDA' to help 84,000 site applicants

Mysuru: Former chairman of the erstwhile Mysuru City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) D Madegowda has written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to cleanse Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the present form of CITB, to help 84,000 applicants, who are waiting for allotment of sites.

In the letter, Madegowda has mentioned that the massive public meetings, by both Congress and BJP-JD(S) alliance partners, in Mysuru, has not helped the 84,000 applicants, waiting for a site from MUDA. “Thus, Siddaramaiah, should use the allegations of ‘misuse of power’ or ‘nepotism’, against him, as an opportunity, to cleanse the system in MUDA and help common people of Mysuru, his hometown,” he said.

Still socialist

He has said that he knows Siddaramaiah since 50 years, including his 42-year political career and two terms as chief minister. “Even though some allege that ‘samajavadi’ (socialist) Siddaramaiah has changed to ‘majavadi’ (one who seeks pleasure), I still trust that you are a socialist and care for the needy. Fortunately, for the people of Mysuru, you have become CM for a second term. It has been turbulent since the beginning of the current term, especially due to the allocation of 14 sites by MUDA to your wife. But, turn this issue into an opportunity, to serve the people of Mysuru, by cleansing MUDA,” he said.