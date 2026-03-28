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Former Karnataka assembly speaker K R Ramesh accused of gifting land under dispute

Documents show the senior Congress leader had allegedly gifted four acres of the disputed land to his daughter-in-law.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:49 IST
CongressKarnatakaK R Ramesh Kumar

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