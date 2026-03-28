<p>Bengaluru: Amid allegations that authorities are not evicting former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar from allegedly encroached lands due to political pressure, documents show the senior Congress leader has gifted four acres of the disputed land to his daughter-in-law. The forest department has written to the revenue authorities warning that allowing the land transfer amounts to contempt of a Karnataka High Court order.</p>.<p>In September 2025, hearing a petition by Kumar challenging the notice issued by the Forest Department, the HC ordered status quo but allowed the department to issue a fresh notice and provide an opportunity to the petitioner before passing orders in the matter of encroachments in Hosahudya village, Rayalpad hobli, Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district.</p>.<p>However, the forest department has now flagged to the sub-registrar of Srinivasapura as well as the tahsildar and assistant commissioner of a violation of the status quo. The forest authorities said Kumar has executed a gift deed on March 16 to transfer four acres in new survey number 47 to his daughter-in-law Pruthvi Krishnamurthy.</p>.<p>“The deputy commissioner’s enquiry report states that of the 4 acre in survey number 47, 2 acre 4 gunta was forest and 1 acre 36 gunta is revenue land... Any change in the records pertaining to these lands is in violation of the High Court order as well as the law,” the department said, noting that proceedings were underway to evict encroachment of 60 acre and 23 gunta in the area.</p>.<p>In a letter dated March 25, Srinivasapura MLA G K Venkatashivareddy wrote to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre alleging of a conspiracy to help Kumar retain encroached land while the joint survey has confirmed encroachment. He said senior IAS officers were being used to start a proceedings under Section 19(2) of Karnataka Forest Act to change the boundary of the forest land notified as far back as 1944 to help Kumar.</p>.<p><strong>Repeat violations</strong></p>.<p>Advocate K V Shiva Reddy, whose earlier petition to the HC had pushed the department to act against Kumar, said the gift deed was completely illegal in light of the pending eviction proceedings.</p>.<p>“The appeal against eviction notice has been heard and orders are pending in the court of the chief conservator of forest. Transferring the land to his daughter-in- law in the name of gift deed is completely illegal considering that the high court has ordered status quo. Previously, he had tried to mortgage the land,” he said.</p>.<p>In a letter written to Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Reddy noted that the forest department has so far recovered 3,000 acres of the 10,000 acre forest land. “Certain political leaders are reportedly encouraging protests against forest officials and obstructing their lawful duties. Disturbingly, instead of controlling such unlawful activities, the district administration has on several occasions publicly criticised forest officials,” he said.</p>.<p>Ramesh Kumar and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre could not be reached for comment.</p>