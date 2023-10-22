Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai recovering after heart surgery

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is recovering after recently undergoing a coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road.
An official note from the hospital said preliminary health investigations raised suspicion of multiple blockages in Bommai’s heart, following which he was taken to Fortis Hospital for a thorough evaluation under the supervision of Dr Vivek Jawali, chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences, on October 15.
An angiogram revealed severe and diffuse blockages in all three coronary arteries, which indicated a potential risk of him suffering a heart attack in the near future.
To bypass this, a team of cardiac surgeons and anaesthetists led by Dr Jawali conducted a CABG surgery involving the placement of five grafts on the heart.
The hospital’s statement mentioned that Bommai’s recovery has been “excellent”. He is expected to regain full functionality in a couple of weeks.
CM, DyCM, HM visit
Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar separately visited Bommai at the hospital to enquire about his health.
The chief minister was accompanied by Home Minister G Parameshwara and political secretary Naseer Ahmed.