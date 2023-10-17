Former Karnataka CM Bommai undergoes heart surgery

Stating that he is eagerly waiting to come back as soon as possible after full recovery, the 63-year-old BJP leader, who underwent the surgery on Monday, told his well wishers and followers: "As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients...therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital."

"Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who wished me well," added Bommai.