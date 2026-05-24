Former Karnataka pacer SL Akshay dies after suffering heart attack on field

<p>Bengaluru: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> pacer SL Akshay died here on Sunday due to heart attack. He was 39.</p>.<p>A member of the Karnataka side that lifted the Ranji Trophy in the 2014-15 season, Akshay was playing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a> third division match for Sapphire CC here.</p>.<p>Akshay left the field after bowling four overs, complaining of uneasiness. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.</p>.17-year-old PU student dies due to cardiac arrest in Karnataka's Belagavi.<p>"Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication.</p>.<p>"As a junior-level coach, he played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State," stated a KSCA release.</p>.<p>Akshay played six first-class, three List A and nine T20s for Karnataka between 2011 and 2013. He had taken up coaching with the state under-19 team after his playing career. </p>