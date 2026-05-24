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Former Karnataka pacer SL Akshay dies after suffering heart attack on field

Akshay left the field after bowling four overs, complaining of uneasiness. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:36 IST
Karnataka NewsCricketDeath

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