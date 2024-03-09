Former MLA & educationist Vasu passes away

Mysuru: Renowned educationist and politician Vasu, 72, breathed his last at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday morning. He was suffering from a minor illness.

He is survived by his three children.

Vasu was a Congress leader and former MLA of Chamaraja constituency of Mysuru. It was under his tenure as MLA in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, several hospitals like Mysuru District hospital, Super specialty and trauma care hospital and new building of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology on KRS road, were built in Mysuru.

Vasu was the founder and Chairman of Vidya Vikas group of Institutions and V V Educational Trust.

He even served as President of Mysuru Industries Association. He also owned Prajanudi Kannada news paper.

A close confidant of former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, Vasu even served as political secretary when Moily was CM.