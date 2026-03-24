<p>Dharwad: In a shocking incident, a man was burnt to death inside a car at Ramapur village forest area in Dharwad district on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased is said to be Raju Bolshetty (53), son of former MLA Baburao Bolshetty of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district.</p><p>The incident took place in a dense forest and deserted area near a railway track close to Ramapur village in Dharwad taluk. At around 2:30 pm, locals noticed a car on fire and immediately informed the police. Upon arriving at the spot, the police found a completely charred body inside the vehicle.</p>.Unusual hailstorm turns Machapur in Karnataka's Dharwad into 'mini-Kashmir'.<p>The deceased has been identified as Raju Bolashetty, a resident of Udakeri village in Bailhongal taluk. He was burnt inside his own car, and the body was charred beyond recognition.</p><p>Police suspect that the crime has taken place in a highly isolated area and that miscreants may have brought him him or abducted him before killing him. It is strongly suspected that after the murder, the accused set the car on fire with the body inside in an attempt to destroy evidence and then fled the scene.</p><p>As soon as the matter came to light, Dharwad Rural Police visited the site and began an investigation. A forensic science team (FSL) and a dog squad have been called in to collect further evidence.</p>