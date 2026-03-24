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Former MLA's son burnt to death inside car in Karnataka's Dharwad

As soon as the matter came to light, Dharwad Rural Police visited the site and began an investigation.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:31 IST
Karnataka NewsDharwad

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