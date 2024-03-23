Former MP C P Mudalagiriyappa passes away at 84

Sira: Former MP C P Mudalagiriyappa (84) passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Survived by his wife, son, former MLA Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, and a daughter, Mudalagiriyapa began his political journey with the Congress party. He won from the Sira Assembly Constituency in his debut attempt in 1985 and went on to serve as an MP three times from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency in 1989, 1991, and 1998.

Family members have announced that the last rites of the departed leader will take place at Ganesh Gudi Estate in Chiratahalli taluk on Sunday at 10 am.