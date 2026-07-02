Former MUDA commissioner gets bail in money-laundering case

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/high-court">High Court</a> on Wednesday granted conditional bail to G T Dinesh Kumar, a former commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in a case related to Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act. </p>.<p>Kumar is in judicial custody in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to MUDA alternative sites allotment case. </p>.<p>The case originated from the private complaint filed by Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna, alleging irregularities in the site allotment in favour of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police filed a 'B' closure report against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, while the investigation continued against Kumar and others. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the ED registered a money-laundering case against Kumar. </p>.<p>In November 2025, the ED filed a charge sheet under sections 44 and 45 of the PML Act, naming Kumar the sole accused. In January 2026, the high court denied him bail, but gave him liberty to approach court in case of changed circumstances. </p>.<p>In the fresh petition seeking bail, Kumar argued that there had been no progress in the trial for over three months and listed nine changed circumstances.</p>.<p>Despite proceedings being 275 days old, the case remains at the same stage: pre-cognisance, he stated. </p>.<p>After perusing the material on record, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted the changed circumstances in the case. The court noted that Kumar was granted bail in the predicate offence after the charge sheet was filed in March 2026 and although three more people were named as accused in the PMLA case, the ED has not chosen to arrest them.</p>.No closure: MUDA probe must continue.<p>It further noted that the documents run to about 12,000 pages and involve a plethora of witnesses to be examined. </p>.<p>The court directed Kumar to execute a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh and two solvent sureties for a like sum. He shall not tamper with prosecution witnesses or hamper the investigation, either directly or indirectly, the court said. </p>