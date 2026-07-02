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Homeindiakarnataka

Former MUDA commissioner gets bail in money-laundering case

Despite proceedings being 275 days old, the case remains at the same stage: pre-cognisance, he stated.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 22:59 IST
KarnatakaHigh CourtMoney LaunderingPMLAMysuru Urban Development AuthorityDinesh Kumar

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