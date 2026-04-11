<p>Mangaluru: The Board of Governors of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, suspended former Registrar Ravindranath K from service.</p><p>At the behest of the Ministry of Education and as per the Board’s resolutions, he had been placed in suspension from 12 September 2025, pending a departmental inquiry. The inquiry was initiated against him for procedural irregularities and professional impropriety in violation of the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1964.</p>.Mangaluru college in-charge principal suspended over student protest.<p>Since the charges against him are grave and were proved by the inquiry, the board unanimously approved the penalty of his dismissal from service. Prior to his dismissal, his tenure as registrar was also terminated since he was holding the post beyond five years as stipulated by the NITSER Act and Statutes.</p><p>The Institute maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct or ethical compromise. This action reinforces NITK’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability within its administration, a press release stated.</p>