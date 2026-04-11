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Former Registrar of NITK Surathkal dismissed from service on administrative misconduct

At the behest of the Ministry of Education and as per the Board’s resolutions, he had been placed in suspension from 12 September 2025, pending a departmental inquiry.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 02:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNITK

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