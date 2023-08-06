Foundation laid for development of Mangaluru Junction Railway station

The MP said that a blueprint for the development of Bantwal railway station under ABSS has been prepared for Rs 26.18 crore. Subrahmanya Road Railway Station will be developed at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore under ABSS. The work will be flagged off shortly.

With B S Yediyurappa giving the nod for cost sharing of 50 : 50 for railway projects , several major projects were taken up in Karnataka. The work on RuB at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru is being taken up under Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 30 crore, he said.

“I have pressed for more trains to Mangaluru with the Railway Minister as per the demands of the people of Dakshina Kannada. Efforts are in progress to shift Goods shed to Ullal. All issues pertaining to railways will be solved at the earliest. The work on the Mangaluru Junction Railway station will be completed in the next one year,” he added.