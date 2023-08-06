Foundation laid for development of Mangaluru Junction Railway station

Foundation was laid for development of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station as a part of Indian Railways' ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Sunday. The foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference as a part of the upgradation of 508 railway stations across India under ABSS.
Mangaluru Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 19.32 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he has appealed to the Railway Minister to sanction Vande Bharath Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru and extend Vande Bharath from Kasargod to Mangaluru. After the completion of pending work on electrification of railwayline on 90-km stretch between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Vande Bharath will be a reality. However, the Minister has promised to introduce the Vande Bharat Express train between Mangaluru and Goa, said Kateel.
The MP said that a blueprint for the development of Bantwal railway station under ABSS has been prepared for Rs 26.18 crore. Subrahmanya Road Railway Station will be developed at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore under ABSS. The work will be flagged off shortly.
With B S Yediyurappa giving the nod for cost sharing of 50 : 50 for railway projects , several major projects were taken up in Karnataka. The work on RuB at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru is being taken up under Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 30 crore, he said.
“I have pressed for more trains to Mangaluru with the Railway Minister as per the demands of the people of Dakshina Kannada. Efforts are in progress to shift Goods shed to Ullal. All issues pertaining to railways will be solved at the earliest. The work on the Mangaluru Junction Railway station will be completed in the next one year,” he added.
Funds of Rs 50,000 crore have reached Dakshina Kannada for various development works since 2014, said the MP.
Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said the government has taken several development works on both Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in the last few years by the Modi led government. Wi-fi has been provided in over 700 railway stations in the country. There was a narrow road via Padil and Amar Alva Road to reach Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. On the demand for widening the road, a 40 feet road will be developed to connect the railway station, said the MLA.
Development works
As a part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, works on six metre width foot over bridge, new AC waiting hall, new parcel office, new entrance , development of the surrounding area for easy flow of traffic, bus bay, new parking space for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, development of railway station building will be taken up at the station.