<p>Udupi: Political tensions between the Congress and the BJP over the organisation of the maiden Udupi Kambala escalated on Saturday, even as the foundation stone–laying ceremony for Kambala track was carried out peacefully despite prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration.</p><p>The ceremony was held at 80 Badagubettu in Manipal, under the leadership of BJP MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty. The event took place amid tight police security even though prohibitory orders under BNNS Section 163 were in force in the area. </p><p>The controversy erupted after Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake objected to the foundation stone–laying being held on Saturday. Sorake had insisted that the programme should be organised on March 4 in the presence of District In-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. </p><p>Following the objections and fearing law and order, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders in the limits of 80 Badagubettu village from 6 am to 10 pm. Officials stated that the land identified for the Kambala belongs to the Youth and Sports Department and has been earmarked as government land for the traditional event. The administration maintained that the official foundation stone–laying ceremony would be conducted on March 4.</p><p>Ignoring the prohibitory orders, the BJP MLA proceeded with the foundation stone–laying as per the previous plan., Several BJP leaders and elected representatives arrived at the venue, underlining the party's stance that the Kambala should not be delayed or politicised.</p><p>Reacting sharply to the developments, former minister Sunil Kumar accused the Congress government of politicising a cultural event. He said Kambala was traditionally organised with public and donor support and had always remained above party politics., Sunil Kumar alleged that the district administration's decision to impose prohibitory orders and plan a separate foundation ceremony was inappropriate.</p><p> The State Kambala Association also condemned the politicisation of the traditional buffalo race. Association President Deviprasad Shetty Aikalabava who is also associated with the Congress, was present at the venue and appealed to all political parties to keep Kambala free from political rivalry., The district administration has reiterated that the officially sanctioned Kambala programme will be conducted on March 4, as scheduled, under its supervision. </p>