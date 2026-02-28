Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Foundation laid for Kambala track amid prohibitory order in Udupi

The ceremony was held at 80 Badagubettu in Manipal, under the leadership of BJP MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 10:50 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupiKambala

Follow us on :

Follow Us