Four arrested for desecrating Dr Ambedkar's statue in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The police have apprehended four individuals in connection with the desecration of the Dr Ambedkar statue in Kotnur (D) village on the outskirts of the city on Monday night. After a comprehensive investigation, all those arrested were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. The individuals arrested are identified as Kiran, Hanumanth, Manu, and Sangamesh.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R informed the media on Wednesday that one individual is currently absconding in the case, and three separate teams have initiated a search operation to apprehend him. The police have filed a case against them under Article 295 of the IPC and 3(1) (U) (V) of the SC/ST Act.

He added, "We have arrested four persons on Wednesday night. The special public prosecutor will be appointed for the speedy trial of the case after filing a charge-sheet against them soon. I appeal to the people and various Dalit organisations to maintain peace as stringent legal action will be initiated against all the miscreants."

Addressing the press, the district in-charge minister, Priyank Kharge, announced the deployment of additional security forces at various locations in the district to prevent any untoward incidents. He assured that those responsible for the desecration would be brought to justice. Kharge emphasized the need for consultations with the owners of affected businesses and attributed the attack on Dr Ambedkar's statues to "Manuwadi elements," holding them responsible.