Four arrested for online trading scam in Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi police have arrested four persons for cheating a man to the tune of Rs 33.10 lakh in the name of online trading on Thursday.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the accused have been identified as Mahammed Mustafa P (36) from Kuriya in Puttur, Khalid B from Bambrana in Kumble, Mohammed Safan K A (22) from Neerchal in Kasargod, and Sathish Shet (22) from Bejai in Mangaluru. The police have recovered Rs 13 lakh and five mobile phones from the arrested.

The police have arrested the four based on a complaint by one Upendra Bhat in Udupi. The prime accused is still at large and efforts are on to trace him, added the SP.