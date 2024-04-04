JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Four arrested in Mysuru for assualting excise officers during liquor seizure

Head constable Santhosh is severely injured is admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru. Other cops were also injured and now discharged.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 06:35 IST

Mysuru police arrested four people as they allegedly assaulted four cops from Excise Department.

The alleged assualt took place when the cops seized thir liqour bottles durig checking near Tippur of KR Nagar taluk on Tuesday night.

Based on complaint by Head constable Santhosh, the case has been registered in KR Nagar Police station.

The accusers are identified as Prashanth from Kunuganahalli, Raaghu, Yashwanth from Tippur, Prashanth from Bovi colony, K R Nagar.

(Published 04 April 2024, 06:35 IST)
