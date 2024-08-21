Four arrested over attack on delivery boy in Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar: The police officials have arrested four persons in connection with an attack on a delivery boy working at Amazon company at Old Adarsh Colony here on Wednesday.

A case is registered against 12 persons and search operation has been launched for the others who have been absconding.

The delivery boy Vijaykumar has received injuries on his face and other parts of the body. Another staff member, Rohan, who has been working at the company, has a minor injury.