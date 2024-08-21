Four arrested over attack on delivery boy in Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar: The police officials have arrested four persons in connection with an attack on a delivery boy working at Amazon company at Old Adarsh Colony here on Wednesday.
A case is registered against 12 persons and search operation has been launched for the others who have been absconding.
The delivery boy Vijaykumar has received injuries on his face and other parts of the body. Another staff member, Rohan, who has been working at the company, has a minor injury.
The incident occurred when the delivery boy intervened to resolve the dispute between two separate groups over collision between two motorbikes. But, one group entered into an argument with the boy and beat him by visiting his office.
Gandhi Gunj station police officials have visited the Amazon office and inspected the CCTV video footage after the incident went viral in the social media. Superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti said that a group of youths had attacked the boy over trivial matter.
The delivery boy complained that he had intervened to resolve the dispute when a group of youths entered into an argument with the senior citizens.
Published 21 August 2024, 13:01 IST