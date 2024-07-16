Four dead, several missing as landslide hit NH 66 near Ankola

Of the two gas tankers that washed away in the river, the officials were able to drag one of them to the banks. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has evacuated the villagers on the banks of the river fearing gas leaks from the vehicles. Nearly 1,500 have been shifted to rescue centres, said district officials.

The impact of the landslide was so strong that it created a ripple effect in the already overflowing Gangavali River and resulted in the washing away of four houses in Ulliver village, which is on the other bank of the river. One person died and thirteen others sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been receiving treatment at Kumta Taluk Hospital.

Raju Hulidevaravada, a lorry driver and eye witness to the incident, said: “Four or five lorries and a car with family members were passing the stretch when huge boulders and mud started to fall on the road. I could see two gas trucks washing away in the river. A few people were at the tea stall, and the entire structure was washed away by the landslide. Around 15 people might be buried under the derbies.”

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya, who visited the spot, said so far they have recovered four bodies. “The house-cum-tea stall had five residents and a house next to it had one person. Three persons from the two families are missing. Search is on the riverside and landslide area to trace the missing persons.”

Kumta Assistant Commissioner Kalyani Kambale said there is no clarity on the total number of people who might have been buried under the derbies. “Excavators and two teams of National Disastrous Relief Force have been pressed into the rescue operations,” she said.

The rescuers are working under fear as there is a high possibility of further landslides.

The highway has been blocked for public use.

Locals have been blaming the unscientific construction of the National Highway that is being widened by blasting the hills and excavating tonnes of soil.

In a similar incident at Kinnar village in Karwar taluk, a 65-year-old man died after a portion of a hill collapsed on a house. The deceased has been identified as Tikars Gorava.