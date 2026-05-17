Four foreign women break window, escape Bengaluru FRRO shelter; probe launched

<p>Bengaluru: Four <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/foriegn-national">foreign national</a> women escaped from a shelter supervised by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, prompting the Kothanur police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The women — Topista Kwikiriza, Tibiwa Irena and Safina Nakanyike, all from Uganda, and Fitina Nzeyimana from Burundi — allegedly escaped from the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) near KRC Road in Dodda Gubbi between 3 am and 6 am on May 11 by breaking open a window.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered on May 15 based on a complaint filed by Srinivas N, manager of the shelter, after efforts to trace the women proved unsuccessful.</p>.6 foreigners booked for soliciting prostitution in Bengaluru.<p>According to the FIR, the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope), operational since 1998, houses foreign nationals as directed by the FRRO. At present, the shelter accommodates 22 male and 18 female foreign nationals, who were brought there by various police stations across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Sources said an investigation is underway to trace the absconding women. The women, allegedly overstaying their visas, have been booked under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.</p>