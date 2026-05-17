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Four foreign women break window, escape Bengaluru FRRO shelter; probe launched

According to the FIR, the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope), operational since 1998, houses foreign nationals as directed by the FRRO.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 20:08 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 20:08 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaShelter homeFRRO

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