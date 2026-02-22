<p>Jamkhandi (Bagalkot district): Four people, inculding a two-year-old boy, were killed when the tractor trailer they were travelling in toppled near Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle on Mudhol road in the town in the small hours of Saturday.</p>.<p>A total of 21 people, agricultural labourers from Guppwadi in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, were roped in for sugarcane harvesting at Yeragatti. The accident occurred when they were returning home. The tractor trailer toppled when the driver jumped a road hump. Trailer got severed from the engine and fell into a roadside ditch.</p>.<p>Tractor dirver Pundalik Shakurao Pande's wife Manisha Pande (19), son Alki Pande (2), his sister Lakshmi Chirmadi (22) and a relative Rekha Boke (40). The condition of two others is said to be critical while the remaining people sustained minor injuries.</p>.Put your prison in order: Karnataka High Court raps prisons department on non production of undertrial for four years.<p>Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goel, DySP Roshan Zameer, CPI Mallappa Maddi and PSI Anil Kumbar visited the spot.</p>.<p>The Jamkhandi Town police have registered a case.</p>