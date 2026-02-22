Menu
Four from Maharashtra killed as tractor trailer turns turtle in Karnataka's Jamkhandi

The Jamkhandi Town police have registered a case.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 22:35 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 22:35 IST
