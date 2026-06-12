Four held for excavating temple site for treasure in Karnataka's Haveri

<p>Police arrested four men for allegedly excavating the grounds of a temple in Nadineeralagi village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district in search of hidden treasure.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Yuniskhan Mehboobkhan Kulkarni (72), Noor Ahmad alias Wasim Kulkarni (31), both residents of the village, Mustaq Ahmad Imamkhan Dundasi (33) of Malavalli in Mundgod taluk and Asif Maqboolsab Yalavigi (24) of Devihosur in Haveri taluk. All four have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>.Hundi theft suspected at Karnataka's Melkote temple; case registered.<p>According to police, a pit measuring about 10 to 12 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet wide was dug beneath the Mooka Basaveshwara and Ishwara temple.</p>.<p>The idols had been removed and discarded nearby. The landowner lodged a complaint, following which police launched an investigation and arrested the suspects.</p>.<p>The accused believed treasure was buried beneath the temple and conspired to retrieve it after conducting religious rituals. They allegedly contacted a priest and asked him to perform special prayers.</p>.<p>On the night of June 4, the group arrived at the site with an earth mover, performed rituals, removed the idols and began digging. The excavation continued until dawn, but no treasure was found.</p>.<p>As daylight approached, the accused partially refilled the pit with soil and fled. While the four men involved in the excavation have been arrested, the priest and another suspect remain at large. Efforts to trace and arrest them are continuing, police added.</p>