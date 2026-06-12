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Homeindiakarnataka

Four held for excavating temple site for treasure in Karnataka's Haveri

According to police, a pit measuring about 10 to 12 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet wide was dug beneath the Mooka Basaveshwara and Ishwara temple.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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