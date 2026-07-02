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Homeindiakarnataka

Four held for supplying crude bomb to car blast victim

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Fernandes was engaged in making crude bombs for fishing.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:01 IST
KarnatakablastTumakuruArrestcrude bomb

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