Four held for supplying crude bomb to car blast victim

<p>Tumakuru: Days after a man – Nagendra – was burnt alive in a car near Jogihalli in Sira taluk of the district on NH-48, police have arrested four individuals on charges of supplying a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-bomb">crude bomb</a> was used to blast the car.</p>.<p>A Special Investigation Team arrested George Niclove Fernandes, Sandeep Gowda, Narayana Dollugowda and Nagaraju Dollugowda, all from Chandavara in Honnavar taluk, U-K district.</p>.<p>Tumakuru Superintendent of Police K V Ashok said Nagendra had procured the crude bomb from Fernandes. </p>.Car explodes on highway in Tumakuru killing one, police suspect use of explosive.<p>Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Fernandes was engaged in making crude bombs for fishing. He sold the crude bombs he made to those who caught fish in rivers. </p>.<p>The probe has revealed that Nagendra had three crude bombs in his possession. Three teams with 15 members among them have been formed to probe the blast.</p>