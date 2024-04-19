JOIN US
Four, including city council head's son, murdered in Karnataka's Gadag

The incident occurred in Dasara Oni near Channamma Circle in the city.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 04:30 IST

Gadag: Unknown persons murdered four people including Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council president Sunanda Bakale' son with lethal weapons late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Bakale (27), son of Sunanda Bakale, Parashuram (55), Lakshmi (45) and Akanksha (17), all residents of Koppal.

The killings have deeply unsettled the residents of the city.

The incident occurred in Dasara Oni near Channamma Circle in the city. District in-charge Minister H K Patil, SP B S Nemagouda, and ASP M B Sankad visited the site in response to the tragic incident.

