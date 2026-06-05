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Homeindiakarnataka

Four injured in a leopard attack in Holenarsipur

Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari visited the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and inquired about the health of the injured.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaleopardHassan

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