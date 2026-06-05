Four injured in a leopard attack in Holenarsipur

<p>Holenarsipur: Four people from the same village were injured in a leopard attack, on the borders of Ankavalli and Kallmuddanahalli village, in Holenarsipur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan district</a>, on Friday morning.</p><p>Nagaraju, Naveen, Jayamma and K Jayamma, all residents of Ankavalli village, are the injured. They have been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment. Meanwhile, the Forest department has rescued the leopard that had attacked them.</p><p>According to sources, the leopard pounced on Nagaraju, who had gone for work, on the outskirts of the village. He sustained injuries on his face. Hearing his screams, his brother Naveen rushed to his rescue, and was also attacked by the leopard. Nagaraju's son Yashas and the locals came to their aid and chased away the leopard. However, the leopard again attacked Jayamma and K Jayamma, in the same region. All the four are out of danger, said the source.</p>.Two farmers injured in leopard attack in Shivamogga. <p>Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari visited the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and inquired about the health of the injured.</p><p><strong>Leopard rescued</strong></p><p>After attacking the four villagers, the leopard entered a shed belonging to Suresh in Boonalli village and hid there. Hearing noises from the shed, Suresh looked through a window and spotted the leopard lying inside. He immediately secured the door and informed the Forest Department.</p><p>The Forest department informed Veterinarian Dr Adarsha from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, and were successful in darting the leopard and rescuing it. It is a male leopard, aged around two years, according to the Forest department.</p>