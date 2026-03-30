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Four kids of a family drown in farm pond in Karnataka's Yadgir

This marks the second such incident in the district within a span of five months.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:29 IST
KarnatakaDrowningYadgir

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