<p>Yadgir: Four kids of a family, aged between 6 and 11 years, drowned in a farm pond while swimming at Naganur village near Kembhavi of Yadgir district on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred when the kids had gone to the pond for a swim as it was a school holiday. Kiran, Sharat ( both 6 years old), Hanumesh (7) and Basamma (11) drowned in the pond soon after they entered the waterbody for a swim, the police said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The tragic incident sent shock waves among the villagers. Parents were inconsolable on seeing the bodies of their children. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Assistant commissioner Sridhar Goturu, deputy superintendent of police Javed Inamdar and block education officer Yellappa Kadlur visited the village and consoled the bereaved parents. The Kembhavi police have registered a case.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the second such incident in the district within a span of five months. Three boys had met a watery grave at a farm pond in the neighbouring Khanapur village a few months back</p>