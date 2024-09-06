Four killed, 3 hurt as speeding bike rams into people in Karnataka's Kuntoji

Vijaypura: Four died and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bike hit them at Kuntoji village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijaypura district on Thursday night.
According to police officials, the victims were crossing the road after attending nature’s call when a speeding bike crashed into them. While three people died on the spot, the fourth breathed his last at the taluk hospital. Three others, who have sustained major injuries, have been shifted to Bagalkot district hospital for advanced treatment.
The victims were returning home after attending the Kuntoji fair on Thursday night. At around 11 in the night, they parked their bikes by roadside and went to attend nature’s call. While returning, a speeding bike hit them. The deceased have been identified as Anil M Khainur (23), Ningaraju Choudi (22) Kumar Pyati (18) and Mahantappa Bagewadi (24).
A case has been registered at Muddebihal police station.
Published 06 September 2024, 05:59 IST