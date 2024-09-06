Four killed, 3 hurt as speeding bike rams into people in Karnataka's Kuntoji

Vijaypura: Four died and three others sustained injuries after a speeding bike hit them at Kuntoji village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijaypura district on Thursday night.

According to police officials, the victims were crossing the road after attending nature’s call when a speeding bike crashed into them. While three people died on the spot, the fourth breathed his last at the taluk hospital. Three others, who have sustained major injuries, have been shifted to Bagalkot district hospital for advanced treatment.