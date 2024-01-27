JOIN US
india
karnataka

4 killed as car rear-ends cane-laden tractor


Last Updated 26 January 2024, 23:36 IST

Bilagi (Bagalkot district): Four people, including woman, died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary sugarcane-laden tractor near Tumbarmatti Cross on Hubballi-Solapur highway in early hours of of Friday.

The deceased are identified as Mallu Pujari (24), Kallappa Koutagi (34), Kamakshi Badiger (35) and Tukaram Talewad (30).

The victims were natives of Honaganahalli village in Vijayapura district.

The accident occurred when they were returning to their native from Badami. Bagalkot SP Amarnath Reddy and staff visited the spot.

(Published 26 January 2024, 23:36 IST)
KarnatakaAccident

