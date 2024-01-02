Four killed in road mishap in Mysuru's Hunsur

According to sources, the labourers from Tittugrama, Jeeyara Colony of H D Kote taluk were on their way in a jeep to work in a ginger field when a KSRTC bus collided head on with the vehicle near RTO Road in Hunsur killing four on the spot.

The KSRTC EV bus was bound for Bengaluru from Virajpet, it is said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared four deaths. Five others are undergoing treatment. Police are gathering information on the details of the dead and the injured. Details are awaited.