Four-laning of NH 75 from Periyashanthi to B C Road to be completed by March 2025

DCF Antony Mariyappa said that he has proposed two more alternative spots for the EUF.

Azmi further said that of the 48-km stretch from Periyashanthi to B C Road, 31-km road work has been completed. Owing to the ban imposed by the Mines and Geology department for digging and excavation, the work has been suspended. However, Additional DC Santhosh Kumar said that the Mines and Geology department has not banned the work on digging and excavation. Instead, it has cautioned the NHAI to install sign boards at the site and take precautionary measures.

The officer said that the flyover at Kalladka will be completed by January as 72 per cent of the work has been completed. The Mani flyover vehicular underpass has been completed and road work is in progress. The Panemangaluru flyover VUP will be completed by November end.

The MP directed the officials to make NH 75 motorable even when the fourlaning of the works are in progress.

On the six lane bridge at Kuloor, NHAI PD said that a change in the design has been submitted which will be cleared within a few days. The work on the bridge will be accelerated after the change in design is approved.

The main carriageway of the bridge will be completed by March and the service road work will be taken up in June as dismantling the pillars of the old bridge has to be taken up, he added.

The MP also directed the NHAI to come out with a plan to find a permanent solution to the stretch of the National Highway from B C Road to Surathkal. There are issues pertaining to the drains, connectivity on the NH 66 from Talapady to Surathkal as well, which also needs to be looked into.

The NHAI has commenced pre-works on the vehicular overpass at Nanthoor Junction by widening the flanks of NH 66 on either side for construction of service roads to divert the traffic. The work on the VOP will commence from October 15.

Capt Chowta directed the MCC and NHAI to work in coordination and solve all issues before the commencement of the work on the VOP.

National Highway (NH) Executive Engineer said that a detailed project report for the widening of the road from Charmadi till 11th curve has been prepared. Technical evaluation has been completed and financial evaluation will be done in the last week of September.