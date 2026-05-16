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Four of family die in roof collapse as rain pounds north Karnataka

The Badiger family was staying at a rented house next to their own house which was under renovation.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:39 IST
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The ready-to-harvest banana cultivated on three acres at Masuthi village in Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura was destroyed in the storm that pounded the region on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The ready-to-harvest banana cultivated on three acres at Masuthi village in Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura was destroyed in the storm that pounded the region on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

DH Photo

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Published 15 May 2026, 23:39 IST
IndiaKarnatakarain

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