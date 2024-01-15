Four of family on way to festival shopping, killed in accident in Karnataka

Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district: Four members of a family who were on their way for festival shopping, died after a paddy harvesting machine rammed into their motorbike at Jinakanahallli in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Monday.
The deceased are Santosh (32), his wife Sowmya (27), daughter Nitya Sakshi (4) and son Abhishek (9), all residents of Palya village in Kollegal taluk,
It is said that Santosh, along with family members, was heading to Kolllegal on his two-wheeler to buy new clothes for Sankranti festival.
A paddy harvesting machine on Jinakanahalli road crashed into the motorbike.
The machine dragged the motorbike for a distance of around 30 metres and stopped, only when the other motorists on the road alerted the machine operator.
The operator abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.
While three of them died on the spot, Abhishek died en route to the hospital.
Kollegal Rural Police have registered a case.
Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the government hospital.