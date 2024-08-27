Four students suffer injuries after wall of classroom collapses

Mangaluru: Four children suffered minor injuries when the wall of a classroom of a Government Higher Primary School collapsed while the repair work was in progress at Kunthoor in Kadaba taluk.
Puttur BEO Lokesh S R who visited the spot following the incident said that four girl children of class seven have suffered minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Majority of the children were outside when the incident occurred.
“The department had sanctioned funds to repair the classroom of the 74 year old school. When the earth mover was working nearby and the work related to strengthening the foundation was in progress, when the wall and the roof of the classroom collapsed all of a sudden,” added the BEO.
Following the injuries to students, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has suspended the school headmaster and junior engineer pending an inquiry.
The DC said that said "headmaster should have ensured that children were not near by when the works were in progress. The district administration had given clear instructions to check the classrooms before the commencement of the classes daily. We had asked the headmasters and teachers to ensure that children were allowed inside the classrooms only after confirming that they are safe. A thorough investigation will be carried out."
