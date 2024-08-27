Four students suffer injuries after wall of classroom collapses

Mangaluru: Four children suffered minor injuries when the wall of a classroom of a Government Higher Primary School collapsed while the repair work was in progress at Kunthoor in Kadaba taluk.

Puttur BEO Lokesh S R who visited the spot following the incident said that four girl children of class seven have suffered minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Majority of the children were outside when the incident occurred.

“The department had sanctioned funds to repair the classroom of the 74 year old school. When the earth mover was working nearby and the work related to strengthening the foundation was in progress, when the wall and the roof of the classroom collapsed all of a sudden,” added the BEO.