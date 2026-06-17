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Homeindiakarnataka

Four transgender persons held in Tumakuru for allegedly robbing men on national highway in Karnataka

According to the complaint, at around 4 am on June 14, a man had parked his car at a rest area near Sira on the Tumakuru–Hiriyur stretch of National Highway 48 to take a break.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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