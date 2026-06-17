Four transgender persons held in Tumakuru for allegedly robbing men on national highway in Karnataka

<p>Sira: The Sira town police have arrested four transgenders who were allegedly robbing men travelling alone at night on national highway.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Roopa alias Shankara Naik from Keretanda village in Ballari district, Ragini alias Yogeesh G R from Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, Kanasu alias Kiran Kumar H R from Hiremarahalli village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, and Keerthi alias Dhanush from Tumakuru.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, at around 4 am on June 14, a man had parked his car at a rest area near Sira on the Tumakuru–Hiriyur stretch of National Highway 48 to take a break. At that time, five transgenders approached the vehicle and demanded money.</p>.<p>When he refused, they allegedly threatened to gather a crowd by shouting that he was trying to assault them. They then forcibly took a Titan watch, two silver rings, and Rs 5,000 in cash.</p>.<p>They also allegedly made him transfer Rs 4,000 through PhonePe from his mobile phone before leaving the <br>spot.</p>.<p><strong>Team formed</strong></p>.<p>Based on the complaint registered at the Sira Town Police Station, Superintendent of Police Ashok K V had formed a special crime detection team to trace the accused. After gathering information and conducting an investigation, the police arrested the accused and recovered Rs 4,000 in cash, the Titan watch, and the two silver rings allegedly robbed from the complainant.</p>.<p>The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>