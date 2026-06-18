Four-year-old dies of suspected heart attack in Karnataka's Hiriyur

<p>Chitradurga: A four-year-old boy died of a suspected heart attack around midnight on Tuesday in Venukallugudda village in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district.</p>.<p>Parents of four-year-old Vaishnav rushed him to the hospital when he started complaining of severe chest pain, but he died en route to the hospital.</p>.<p>Vaishnav was the son of K Abhinandan, who is the president of the Hiriyur taluk unit of the BJP. When he first started complaining of chest pain, the parents, suspecting that it was a case of gastric trouble, gave him some medicines for the same.</p>.Do wearable devices work? Study says fitness trackers boost activity in users with heart conditions.<p>When Vaishnav complained of unceasing pain, his parents decided to take him to a private hospital, but he died before they reached the destination.</p>.<p>“We cannot confirm whether the boy died of a heart attack unless we get the postmortem results. Given that the body turned blue, it is possible the boy died of some other illness,” said a doctor.</p>.<p>Grief enveloped the home of Vaishnav, as his parents and family members struggled to come to terms with his death.</p>