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Homeindiakarnataka

Four-year-old dies of suspected heart attack in Karnataka's Hiriyur

Parents of four-year-old Vaishnav rushed him to the hospital when he started complaining of severe chest pain, but he died en route to the hospital.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaheart attack

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