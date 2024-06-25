Fourth case against Prajwal Revanna, Preetham Gowda also named in FIR

Bengaluru: A fourth case has been registered against former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual harassment, even as he was remanded to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) yet again.

The case was registered on June 12 at the cybercrime police station of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru. The case came to light when the probe team received the ex-parliamentarian’s custody for the fourth time on Tuesday.

Prajwal, 33, who on Monday was remanded to judicial custody till July 8, was sent to the SIT custody till June 29. Magistrate KN Shivakumar passed the order after the SIT sought a body warrant through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) BN Jagadeesha.