Fraud case reported in Karnataka's Halashri over BJP ticket

Shirahatti taluk's Ranatur Gram Panchayat Development Officer Sanjay Chavdala who has been suspended for dereliction of duty filed a cheating complaint with the Mundaragi Police Station on September 18 against Abhinava Halaveerappa Swamiji.
In his complaint, Sanjay who hails from Hebbal in Shirahatti taluk stated that he was engaged in social service in the name of Arundhati Foundation. He befriended Halashri Swamiji who projected himself as an influential person in the BJP circle.
"I requested the pontiff to get a BJP ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Assembly Constituency. I had paid Rs one crore in three installments to the seer", he stated.
As there are no documents to substantiate his allegations, the police booked a non-cognizable offence case. Sanjay has been directed to furnish the proper documents.
Superintendent of Police B S Nemagouda said Sanjay has given a written complaint alleging that Hirehadagali's Halashri Swamiji had taken Rs one crore promising him of getting a ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Constituency.
He has been issued a notice to furnish the documents to substantiate his allegations. An FIR will be registered if the documents are furnished and a probe will be conducted, he explained.