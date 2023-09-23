Fraud case reported in Karnataka's Halashri over BJP ticket

Shirahatti taluk's Ranatur Gram Panchayat Development Officer Sanjay Chavdala who has been suspended for dereliction of duty filed a cheating complaint with the Mundaragi Police Station on September 18 against Abhinava Halaveerappa Swamiji.

In his complaint, Sanjay who hails from Hebbal in Shirahatti taluk stated that he was engaged in social service in the name of Arundhati Foundation. He befriended Halashri Swamiji who projected himself as an influential person in the BJP circle.

"I requested the pontiff to get a BJP ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Assembly Constituency. I had paid Rs one crore in three installments to the seer", he stated.