Free bicycle scheme: Will discuss with CM, says Madhu

Belagavi: The government will consider restarting free bicycle scheme for Class 8 students in state-run schools, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa told the Assembly.
“For next budget, I’ll discuss with CM and make a decision,” Madhu said, replying to Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar. He said the government is giving a monthly transport allowance of Rs 600 for six months to government schoolchildren.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said, “Women are travelling free (in buses), but children walk to school. It was Yediyurappa government that started the scheme.” Madhu said it was stopped in 2019-20, when BJP was in power.