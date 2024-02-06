JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Free breakfast, lunch to improve session attendance in Karnataka Assembly

Speaker U T Khader told reporters that members of both Houses would get to try a variety of cuisines offered by different hotels for breakfast and lunch, which will be offered for free, in a first at the Vidhana Soudha.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 00:01 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: In an effort to improve the participation of members in the upcoming budget session, Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday said that the Assembly secretariat would offer breakfast and lunch to all legislators during the entire 10-day session. 

Khader told reporters that members of both Houses would get to try a variety of cuisines offered by different hotels for breakfast and lunch, which will be offered for free, in a first at the Vidhana Soudha.  

“Breakfast will be served between 8 am and 9 am, which will encourage more legislators to take active part in the morning session,” the Speaker said.

Khader said that the Assembly secretariat had decided to organise a day-long orientation programme for MLAs and journalists at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, on Friday (February 9).

“Legislators and journalists will get to learn from various experts, including ex-bureaucrats, who will deliver talks on various aspects of budget preparation, including on how funds get allotted,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 00:01 IST)
KarnatakaKarnataka Assembly

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT