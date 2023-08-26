Free health camp for newspaper delivery persons, to mark 75th year of Prajavani; Newspaper Carrier Day

Dr Sadanand said, aliments related to heart, lungs and also cancers of various types are caused due to environment pollution. “Clean air and water have become rare. Due to pollution in our environment, especially, soil, water and air, our food also becomes contaminated. Thus, the health of the planet is vital for our own health. However, we should adopt a healthy lifestyle and food habits. to keep ailments at bay,” he said.

“Cycling has caught up in a big way various parts of Europe, due to health concerns. However, our life is becoming more sedentary and we depend on fuel-powered vehicles to reach even small distances. As newspaper carriers start their work during the wee hours of the day, they have to be extra careful about their health, as they are exposed to mist, smog and cold weather,” Dr Sadanand said.

“Factors like consumption of western and fast food, sedentary lifestyle, overuse of gadgets, stress-full careers affect our health badly. Over the past few decades, even youngsters are suffering from heart-related ailments. Thus, regular checkups are a necessity, to see if something is wrong,” he said.