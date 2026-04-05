<p>Bengaluru: Despite the public outcry against “VIP culture,” Karnataka legislators sent their personal assistants to collect free tickets for Sunday’s IPL match (RCB vs CSK).</p>.<p>On Saturday, a long queue was seen outside the Assembly Speaker’s chamber at Vidhana Soudha, with legislators’ PAs waiting their turn to collect the passes.</p>.'I'm on that job today': Will speak to KSCA officials, says Shivakumar on Karnataka MLAs' demand for IPL tickets.<p>During the recently concluded Budget session of the Karnataka legislature, legislators cutting across party lines had complained that elected representatives were being given only a single free ticket in the common gallery for IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They demanded at least four tickets in the VIP enclosure.</p>.<p>Assembly Speaker U T Khader had intervened and asked the government to hold discussions with KSCA to provide four free tickets to each legislator, triggering massive public outrage. Despite netizens calling out the “VIP culture,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar justified the MLAs’ demand and held talks with KSCA, which has now agreed to provide three free tickets for IPL matches and two for international fixtures.</p>