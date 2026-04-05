Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Free IPL tickets: Legislators' PAs queue up outside Speaker's office

A long queue was seen outside the Assembly Speaker’s chamber at Vidhana Soudha, with legislators’ PAs waiting their turn to collect the passes.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 01:47 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us