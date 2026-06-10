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Homeindiakarnataka

Free poultry farming training

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 45 years and be able to read and write Kannada. Preference will be given to rural candidates holding a BPL card, job card, and Aadhaar card.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:49 IST
KarnatakaNelamangalaTraining camp

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