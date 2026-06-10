Free poultry farming training

<p>Bengaluru: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), run by the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Trust in association with Canara Bank, has invited applications from unemployed rural youth for a 12-day free training programme on poultry farming, beginning on July 6.</p>.<p>Applicants should be aged between 18 and 45 years and be able to read and write Kannada. Preference will be given to rural candidates holding a BPL card, job card, and Aadhaar card.</p>.<p>For details, interested candidates may contact RUDSETI, Arishinakunte, Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru North district, on 9241482541, 9481506564, 9740982585, or 9113880324, according to an official release.</p>