Fresh complaint: Prajwal Revanna brought to Holenarsipur for spot inquest

Holenarsipur (Hassan dist): Based on a fresh complaint lodged by a woman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) brought former MP Prajwal Revanna to his house 'Chennambika Nivasa' in Holenarsipur town, Hassan district, for a spot inquest, on Wednesday.
Prajwal Revanna was under Judicial Custody. Following a fresh complaint from a woman alleging sexual harassment, the SIT sought and was granted four days police custody.
Accordingly, Prajwal was brought to 'Chennambika Nivasa', in Holensarsipur for spot mahazar.
Hassan ASP Thammaiah, SIT officers were present at the time of mahazar.
It may be mentioned that Prajwal was already brought to the government house in Hassan, for spot inquest in the previous sexual abuse cases lodged against him.
Published 26 June 2024, 12:11 IST