Fresh complaint: Prajwal Revanna brought to Holenarsipur for spot inquest

Holenarsipur (Hassan dist): Based on a fresh complaint lodged by a woman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) brought former MP Prajwal Revanna to his house 'Chennambika Nivasa' in Holenarsipur town, Hassan district, for a spot inquest, on Wednesday.

Prajwal Revanna was under Judicial Custody. Following a fresh complaint from a woman alleging sexual harassment, the SIT sought and was granted four days police custody.