Friction reported between two groups over temple ritual in Mysuru's Nanjangud

Nanjangud, Mysuru: Commotion prevailed in the temple town of Nanjangud after friction was reported between the members of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and devotees over a ritual of stomping the rangoli of Andakasura near the temple.

The day is observed as the 'samhara day' of Andakasura.

Those carrying the idols of Nanjundeshwara and Parvati in a procession stomp and destroy the rangoli, symbolically depicting the destruction of Andakasura, deemed to be another name of Mahishasura.

Later, the procession passes through the ratha beedhi.

This year, the members of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti opposed the ritual, saying that they worship Mahishasura as a King and that the ritual hurts their sentiments. This led to heated exchange of words between the two groups.

However, hundreds of devotees gathered at the spot and the priests explained that they cannot skip the ritual that has been followed for years, and continued with the tradition.