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Homeindiakarnataka

From a 'naughty' schoolboy to Karnataka's next CM: D K Shivakumar's teacher shares memories

Shivakumar mentioned that Gopalakrishna issued him Transfer Certificate (TC) after class 5.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 04:21 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarTrendingteacherEducaiton

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