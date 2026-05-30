<p>Bengaluru: It was during school days, the Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-hails-siddaramaiahs-unwavering-commitment-to-social-justice-4021064">D K Shivakumar </a>developed a taste for electoral politics. But in the school, Shivakumar was also identified as a ‘’naughty’’ boy.</p><p>According to educationist <a href="https://thenps.in/board-of-governors-chairman/">K P Gopalakrishna</a>, the founder-chairperson of National Public School (NPS) where Shivakumar received primary education, he was disciplined but naughty. </p><p>“I never call him DKShi or Shivakumar, I call him Shiva. Even after going out of my institution, he used to visit me often which has continued even today,” Gopalakrishna said.</p>.I'm a street fighter, but my fight is not for power: D K Shivakumar.<p>As shared by Gopalakrishna, Shivakumar was interested more in sports than academics. “He was an average student inside the classroom, but good in sports. He used to play all the sports. There were over 12 students from his family in our Rajajinagar school,” he remembered.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that in one of his old interviews to a private TV channel, Shivakumar mentioned that Gopalakrishna issued him Transfer Certificate (TC) after class 5. Then he joined Carmel School and later the college run by Vidyavardhaka Sangha. He also mentioned in the interview that he might have been issued TC because of his naughtiness. Later, Shivakumar educated his three children in the same school.</p>.'Love to be ordinary worker than holding position', says DK Shivakumar.<p>Senior JD(S) leader <a href="https://www.myneta.info/Karnataka2023/candidate.php?candidate_id=8048">YSV Datta</a>, who taught Shivakumar, said that the would-be CM had demonstrated leadership qualities early on.</p><p>“Shivakumar was a science student and used to attend my tuition classes after college hours. He was having leadership qualities since PUC itself. I could still remember 15 to 20 students coming with him whenever he attended tuition,” Datta remembers.</p><p>Datta once even warned Shivakumar for being mischievous in the class. “I once warned him of throwing out of the class as he was naughty, used to sit with a group of friends and talk in the class,” he added.</p>.<p>The JD(S) leader claimed that Shivakumar respects him as a teacher even today.</p><p>“Even though he attended my classes for a short period, he treats and respects me as one of his teachers. I wish him all the best and proud that one of my students is becoming the chief minister of the state,” Datta said.</p>