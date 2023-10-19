From barren to green, a verdant transformation

The vast barren swathes of land on the outskirts of the little hamlet of Honnakiranagi in Kalaburagi have blossomed into a green haven. In the past eight years, over 68,000 trees have flourished under the community’s care, with assistance from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Amendment Scheme (MGNREGA). In the process of transforming this 1,600-acre parcel of land into a verdant wonderland, over a thousand residents of the village have sourced plants from the forest department.
The transformation kicked off with the efforts of Sadashiva Hydra, a 43-year-old villager. The green crusader has led the improvement of green cover on land belonging to the Karnataka Power Corporation. Since 2015, Sadashiva has spent his own money to water these saplings.
Sadashiva was employed as a labourer under the ‘Kayaka Bandhu’ scheme. During this time, the group built bunds around agricultural land by collectivising 20 families who had job cards.
Later, he worked to ensure that villagers were able to get job cards when drought hit the region for three consecutive years from 2015. At this juncture, he started the Laksha Vriksha Andolan (one lakh tree campaign) by involving 1,000 daily wagers and poor farmers from his village.
Together, the group planted saplings on the outer boundary of the land acquired by the Karnataka Power Corporation. Eventually, the group worked its way inwards. Finally, one thousand trenches measuring 14 feet long were built to ensure storage and supply of rainwater to the trees.
The mini-forest houses 12 varieties of plants including neem, peepal, bamboo, Purple Bauhinia and Pongamia pinnata.
“My mother used to reprimand me when I first started on the campaign, due to the high costs. After witnessing the thousands of saplings grow into trees, she has expressed her happiness and pride,” says Sadashiva. His mother now encourages him to also undertake afforestation drives in the areas surrounding the village which witness temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius during summer.
Job security
The villagers were willing to pitch in to the tree plantation drive, in part, due to Sadashiva’s effort in getting more than 50% of the 11,000 people in his village approved for job cards under MGNREGA. Around 75% of this population is constituted of women.
He also leads volunteers to teach agricultural skills in the village. Apart from this, he has also helped form self-help groups. He also assists elderly people and people with disabilities to access government benefits.
“Sadashiva is a hard worker who has dedicated his life for the welfare of the villagers. Villagers have stopped migrating to Goa, Bengaluru and other districts after he provided jobs under the scheme during drought seasons,” says Sanjay Kumar Kiranagi, a graduate who has been working as a Kayaka Bandhu under the scheme.
Anirudh Sravan, then the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer, had served as a guiding force for the villagers. He now works as the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s private secretary. Terming Honnakiranagi as the crown of the MGNREGA scheme, the IAS officer says that Sadashiva brought relief to the people of the village from drought and unemployment.
“The situation was not so good in the implementation of the scheme in 2015 when Sadashiva approached me seeking a job for the villagers. I had warned them to lodge a complaint if the work was not done properly, assuming that he was a contractor. Shockingly, he mobilised nearly one thousand labourers from Honnakiranagi and transformed the land within three to four years after the tree-plantation campaign started,” Anirudh Sravan says.
Even the nationalised bank in the village started to gather deposits at a brisk pace after the labourers started to deposit their wage amount. “Sadashiva is an enthusiastic and hard worker who has helped many villagers build their careers,” he adds. The officer explains that the ponds and other percolation tanks he has built under the scheme have improved the underground water table.